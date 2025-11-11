Indictments served on Ramith Rambukwella

Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, has been served indictments before the Colombo High Court today on charges related to unlawful accumulation of assets.

The indictment was served when the case related to Ramith Rambukwella was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) presented the indictments filed against the accused.

Following submissions, the High Court ordered the release of the accused on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 1 million each.

The judge also directed that Ramith Rambukwella’s fingerprints be recorded and a corresponding report submitted to the court.

The case, filed under the Anti-Corruption Act, alleges that Ramith Rambukwella, who served as the private secretary to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, failed to account for the acquisition of assets and properties valued at over Rs. 296 million between January 1, 2022, and November 14, 2023.