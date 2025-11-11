Air quality worsens across Sri Lanka: CEA

Air quality in several cities in Sri Lanka has deteriorated to unhealthy levels owing to various factors, the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has stated.

According to Dr. Ajith Gunawardena, the Director of Environmental Education and Awareness of the Central Environmental Authority, the air quality index in the Northern and North-Eastern regions has risen to around 150 units, reaching a somewhat unhealthy level.

The Director attributed the deterioration of air quality to transboundary air movement and air pollutants entering the country from the north along with atmospheric disturbances that occurred about two weeks ago.

Dr. Gunawardena stated that the air quality index has risen to between 150 and 200 in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, and Mannar.

He added that the condition is expected to worsen in the coming days. Dr. Ajith Gunawardena cautioned that individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses may experience breathing difficulties under these conditions and advised them to seek immediate medical attention if necessary.