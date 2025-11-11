The Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler has urged the general public to refrain from posting selfies or other social media updates that reveal their location while on excursions, pilgrimages, or other trips.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Police Media Division Auditorium in Suhurupaya, Battaramulla, ASP Wootler explained that such posts could provide useful information to criminals targeting travelers or their residences.

He emphasized the importance of carefully selecting the vehicles and drivers used for excursions, particularly for trips involving school children, and ensuring that all safety and mechanical standards are met.

“We are entering a festive season, during which many mothers, fathers, and children leave their homes for excursions, pilgrimages, and various trips,” ASP Wootler said.

“We have observed people posting updates on official Facebook pages or social media, including selfies that specify their location, such as Nuwara Eliya, Galle, or Kataragama. This practice is inappropriate, as it could be exploited by criminals tracking you or monitoring your home. We therefore issue a special reminder to families to avoid sharing information about their whereabouts,” he stated.

He added, “the vehicle used for such trips, especially for school excursions, should be carefully considered. Pay attention to who owns the vehicle, its mechanical condition, and the reliability and reputation of the driver to ensure safe travel to your destination.”