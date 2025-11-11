Dont share location-based selfies during trips  Police

Dont share location-based selfies during trips  Police

November 11, 2025   12:41 pm

The Police Media Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler has urged the general public to refrain from posting selfies or other social media updates that reveal their location while on excursions, pilgrimages, or other trips.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Police Media Division Auditorium in Suhurupaya, Battaramulla, ASP Wootler explained that such posts could provide useful information to criminals targeting travelers or their residences.

He emphasized the importance of carefully selecting the vehicles and drivers used for excursions, particularly for trips involving school children, and ensuring that all safety and mechanical standards are met.

“We are entering a festive season, during which many mothers, fathers, and children leave their homes for excursions, pilgrimages, and various trips,” ASP Wootler said. 

“We have observed people posting updates on official Facebook pages or social media, including selfies that specify their location, such as Nuwara Eliya, Galle, or Kataragama. This practice is inappropriate, as it could be exploited by criminals tracking you or monitoring your home. We therefore issue a special reminder to families to avoid sharing information about their whereabouts,” he stated.

He added, “the vehicle used for such trips, especially for school excursions, should be carefully considered. Pay attention to who owns the vehicle, its mechanical condition, and the reliability and reputation of the driver to ensure safe travel to your destination.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)