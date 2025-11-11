Customs agrees to release batch of BYD vehicles against bank and company guarantees

November 11, 2025   01:31 pm

Sri Lanka Customs today in court (11) agreed to release a batch of BYD vehicles, which had been held by Customs, against bank and company guarantees.

The agreement was reached when the petition filed by the company that imported the vehicles, was taken up before the Court of Appeal.

Accordingly, Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardena, representing Sri Lanka Customs, informed the court that Customs agreed to release 625 vehicles held in categories such as BYD ATTO Premium (70 kW), ATTO Dynamic (45 kW), ATTO Premium (45 kW), and Dolphin Dynamic (70 kW) against bank and company guarantees.

The proposal presented by Customs was supported by President’s Counsel Farsana Jamil, representing the petitioner.

Following this, the order to release the vehicles was issued by the Court of Appeal.

