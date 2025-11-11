Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval in principle for the proposal to develop several multi-modal transport hubs on a priority basis.

The initiative aims to improve the interconnection between various modes of public transport—including buses, trains, and taxi services—by integrating bus stands and railway stations identified as having high and growing passenger circulation, following formal feasibility studies.

As per the current national policy of the government to make public transport in Sri Lanka efficient and streamlined, the necessity of establishing multi-modal transport hubs with required facilities has been identified to enable efficient public transport services to be initiated from transit cities and main cities through the interconnection between transport modes.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved, in principle, the proposal presented by the Acting Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development to develop the following multi-modal transport hubs on a priority basis:

• Kandy Multimodal Transport Hub (Construction work has already been started under world bank financing)

• Anuradhapura (South) Multimodal Transport Hub (Constructions are about to be completed under the Anuradhapura combined urban development project)

• Anuradhapura (North) Multimodal Transport Hub (feasibility study has been performed and preliminary work completed)

• Multimodal Transport Hub centered around the Fort Railway Station (as proposed by the ComTrans Master Plan, which has been prepared for urban transport in Colombo and suburbs)

• Moratuwa Multimodal Transport Center (proposed by the ComTrans Master Plan)

• Ragama Multimodal Transport Center (identified through a study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency)

• Avissawella, Galle, Katunayake, Kurunegala Multimodal Transport Centers (identified according to the urban plans of the Urban Development Authority)

• Gampaha Multimodal Transport Center ((identified according to the urban plans of the Urban Development Authority and railway electrification of the Colombo Suburban Railway Project)

• Katunayake Multimodal Transport Hub (identified under the Airport Development Plan)

• Kalutara Multimodal Transport Center (identified as a proposal of the District Coordination Committee)

• Kankesanthurai Multimodal Transport Center (identified according to the urban plans of the Urban Development Authority)