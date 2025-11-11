Govt to purchase over 50 vehicles for Prisons Dept.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to purchase 40 buses, 10 vans, five bowsers and three tractors for the Department of Prisons.

The decision has been taken in order to fulfill the requirement of the Prisons Department to perform the relevant duties efficiently and ensure the welfare of the inmates.

Accordingly, eight bids have been forwarded by suppliers.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to award the contracts to procure the vehicles based on the recommendations of the high level standing procurement committee.