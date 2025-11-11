Six killed in blast outside Islamabad court in Pakistan

Six killed in blast outside Islamabad court in Pakistan

November 11, 2025   02:41 pm

An explosion has killed at least six people and injured several others outside a court building in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, police say.

“We are probing what kind of blast it was. It is not clear yet. We will be able to provide more details after we get a report from our forensic team,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred near the entrance of Islamabad district court, which is typically crowded with a large number of litigants.

Local media showed gory pictures of the site, with bloodied individuals lying near a police van.

Source: Al Jazeera 
--Agencies 

