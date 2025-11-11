Petition on air pollution control in Jaffna to be heard in January

Petition on air pollution control in Jaffna to be heard in January

November 11, 2025   03:03 pm

A petition requesting the Court of Appeal to order the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) and the Jaffna Municipal Council to formulate a program aimed at reducing air pollution in Jaffna is scheduled to be taken up on January 22, 2026.

The petition was filed by Dr. Uma Sukhi Nadarajah and was taken up today (11) before the Court of Appeal Bench comprising the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Attorney-at-Law Dr. Ravindranath Dabare informed court that in 2017, former President Maithripala Sirisena had issued a Gazette notification prohibiting the burning of garbage and waste in open areas.

He further pointed out that a comprehensive program to mitigate air pollution should be developed in accordance with the provisions of that Gazette notification.

The Bench accordingly directed the CEA and the Jaffna Municipal Council to take into consideration the relevant Gazette notification when formulating the proposed program.

Accordingly, the petition is scheduled to be heard again on January 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)