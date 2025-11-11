Petition on air pollution control in Jaffna to be heard in January

A petition requesting the Court of Appeal to order the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) and the Jaffna Municipal Council to formulate a program aimed at reducing air pollution in Jaffna is scheduled to be taken up on January 22, 2026.

The petition was filed by Dr. Uma Sukhi Nadarajah and was taken up today (11) before the Court of Appeal Bench comprising the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Attorney-at-Law Dr. Ravindranath Dabare informed court that in 2017, former President Maithripala Sirisena had issued a Gazette notification prohibiting the burning of garbage and waste in open areas.

He further pointed out that a comprehensive program to mitigate air pollution should be developed in accordance with the provisions of that Gazette notification.

The Bench accordingly directed the CEA and the Jaffna Municipal Council to take into consideration the relevant Gazette notification when formulating the proposed program.

Accordingly, the petition is scheduled to be heard again on January 22, 2026.