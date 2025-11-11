President expresses solidarity with India after Delhi blast

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sent a heartfelt message expressing solidarity with the people of India following the explosion in the Indian capital Delhi that killed at least 12 people and wounded several others yesterday.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station last evening, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a social media post, “Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath also expressed solidarity with India.

“Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi this (last) evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” he said in a social media post.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa also expressed his shock and said all should “unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack,” he added.