President expresses solidarity with India after Delhi blast

President expresses solidarity with India after Delhi blast

November 11, 2025   03:22 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sent a heartfelt message expressing solidarity with the people of India following the explosion in the Indian capital Delhi that killed at least 12 people and wounded several others yesterday. 

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station last evening, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in a social media post, “Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected.” 

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath also expressed solidarity with India. 

“Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi this (last) evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” he said in a social media post. 

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa also expressed his shock and said all should “unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism”. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack,” he added. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)