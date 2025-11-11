Death toll rises to 12 in suicide attack outside court in Pakistans Islamabad

Death toll rises to 12 in suicide attack outside court in Pakistans Islamabad

November 11, 2025   03:42 pm

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday (November 11, 2025), according to the state media.

The attack occurred near the entrance of the court complex in the G-11 area of the capital.

The rescue authorities have retrieved 12 bodies, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

“The bodies of 12 individuals killed in the blast have been transferred to PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital,” it said on X.

It added that 20 injured individuals have been shifted to the emergency department of the PIMS Hospital.

PTV further reported that it was a suicide bombing. “The bomber’s head was found lying on the road,” it reported.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blast, but the attack came days after the third round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban failed to reach any agreement to tackle the issue of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the blast and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Source: PTI 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Thalawa Bus Accident: One dead, nearly 40 injured (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

Namal Rajapaksa visits SLFP headquarters for the first time in ten years (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)

Sri Lanka Customs on Nov. 6 records highest single-day revenue in history (English)