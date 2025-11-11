Further hearing of corruption case against Keheliya fixed for Dec. 9

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the further hearing of a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and another defendant on corruption charges to be called on December 09.

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, evidence was recorded from a former Deputy Finance Manager of the State Printing Corporation, who has been named as a witness in the complaint.

Following the recording of evidence, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case until December 09.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and the then Chairman of the State Printing Corporation Jayampathy Bandara Heenkenda during the Yahapalana (Good Governance) government. The prosecution alleges that Rambukwella caused a loss to the government by using Rs. 240,000 in public funds from the State Printing Corporation to settle his personal mobile phone bill during his tenure as Minister of Mass Media.