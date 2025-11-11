Interim order preventing arrest of ex-army intelligence officer further extended

The Court of Appeal extended until January 29 the interim injunction issued preventing the arrest of former Sri Lanka Army intelligence officer, Colonel K. S. Maddumage, without consulting the Attorney General, in connection with the investigations into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Court of Appeal today issued this order after reconsidering the writ petition filed by the former army intelligence officer in question.

The petition was taken up before a bench of judges comprising the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

When the case was taken up today, the court was informed that a personal lawyer would be appearing for the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, who has been named as a respondent in the case.

Rev. Fr. Rohan Silva, who filed the original plaint related to this investigation, also sought permission to intervene in the case through his lawyer.

Thereafter, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, appearing for the petitioner, stated before the court that his client is a senior military intelligence officer and is currently serving at the Sri Lanka Military Academy (SLMA) in Diyatalawa.

The President’s Counsel further stated that this petition has been filed only with the aim of preventing the arrest of his client and that he has no intention of hindering the investigations.

Additional Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, stated before the court that the complete reports related to this investigation have been filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

She also stated that investigations related to these incidents are ongoing.

Accordingly, the court ordered the parties to file any objections to the case before December 11 and any counter-arguments before January 14.

The court then ordered that the petition be called on January 29 for further confirmation of facts.