Sri Lanka to further strengthen cooperation with Saudi Fund for Development

November 11, 2025   10:18 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath has held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, on the sidelines of the TOURISE global summit 2025 in Riyadh.

During the discussion, Minister Herath conveyed Sri Lanka’s sincere appreciation for the SFD’s longstanding development assistance and its continued disbursement of funds during the country’s recent economic challenges. 

The Minister further highlighted Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the SFD, in the years ahead.

Following the discussion, Minister Herath posted the following on X (formerly Twitter):

“I conveyed Sri Lanka’s gratitude to the SFD’s longstanding development assistance to Sri Lanka and their continued disbursement of funds, even during country’s recent economic downturn. I also expressed Sri Lanka’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with SFD in the years ahead.”

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is in Riyadh to attend the TOURISE global summit 2025, organized by the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia from 11 to 13 November.

