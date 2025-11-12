Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 12, 2025   06:30 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (12), the Department of Meteorology said.   

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara and Ampara districts. 

Showers may occur in Northern province and in Trincomalee district during the morning too. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)