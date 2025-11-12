Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (12), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and in Kalutara and Ampara districts.

Showers may occur in Northern province and in Trincomalee district during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.