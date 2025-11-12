No threat to Sri Lanka from blasts in India and Pakistan  Minister Wijepala

No threat to Sri Lanka from blasts in India and Pakistan  Minister Wijepala

November 12, 2025   07:34 am

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala claims that there is no security threat to Sri Lanka from the recent explosions that occurred in India and Pakistan.     

The Minister stated that the country’s security remains stable due to the active presence and vigilance of Sri Lanka’s intelligence agencies.

Minister Wijepala further said:  

“Currently, no information has been revealed about such a threat. The intelligence agencies in Sri Lanka remains active. Our security forces, especially the tri-forces and the police, are particularly attentive to national security. Therefore, there is no issue regarding national security.”

Commenting on reports regarding underworld figures allegedly planning to return to Sri Lanka, the Minister clarified:

“I did not say that. What I said was that some drug traffickers have expressed their desire to give up drug trafficking. If those involved in such activities wish to leave that path, it is a positive development.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)

2025 A/L Exam: Strict laws to prevent examination malpractices (English)