No threat to Sri Lanka from blasts in India and Pakistan  Minister Wijepala

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala claims that there is no security threat to Sri Lanka from the recent explosions that occurred in India and Pakistan.

The Minister stated that the country’s security remains stable due to the active presence and vigilance of Sri Lanka’s intelligence agencies.

Minister Wijepala further said:

“Currently, no information has been revealed about such a threat. The intelligence agencies in Sri Lanka remains active. Our security forces, especially the tri-forces and the police, are particularly attentive to national security. Therefore, there is no issue regarding national security.”

Commenting on reports regarding underworld figures allegedly planning to return to Sri Lanka, the Minister clarified:

“I did not say that. What I said was that some drug traffickers have expressed their desire to give up drug trafficking. If those involved in such activities wish to leave that path, it is a positive development.”