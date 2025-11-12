An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued announcing the appointment of Sameera Dhanushka De Silva of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) as a member of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, representing Ward No. 07, Midigama West.

The vacancy occurred following the death of Lasantha Wickramasekara, who was a member representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

In accordance with Section 66A(1)(a) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance (Chapter 262), the Returning Officer of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Pulasthi Serasingha Pathirana, requested the Secretary of the recognized political party to nominate a qualified member from the same party to fill the vacancy within thirty (30) days.

The Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya subsequently nominated Thuppahi Patabedige Sameera Dhanushka De Silva to fill the vacancy.

Acting under the powers vested by the aforesaid section, Returning Officer P. S. Pathirana officially declared Sameera Dhanushka De Silva elected as the member for Ward No. 07, Midigama West, of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha.

Former Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, Lasantha Wickramasekara, was shot dead inside his office on October 22.