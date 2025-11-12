Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga arrested

Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), said Ada Derana reporter.

He was arrested after arriving at the Bribery Commission to record a statement this morning (12).

The former minister has been taken into custody on charges of misappropriating public funds, resulting in a loss of over Rs. 4.7 million to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

The former minister is accused of unlawfully appointing a private broker firm for direct medical insurance coverage provided to employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism, causing a financial loss of Rs. 4,750,828.72 to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.