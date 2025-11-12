The driver of the bus who was arrested and produced before the court over the bus accident that took place near the Jaya Ganga area in Thalawa, which claimed the life of a school student and caused serious and minor injuries to nearly 40 other passengers, has been remanded until November 18 by the Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Thambuththegama Magistrate Gayathri Hettiarachchi, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Magistrate also ordered the Thambuththegama Police Traffic Division to conduct further investigations into the accident and submit a progress report to the court.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor, who was arrested on suspicion in connection with the accident and produced before the court, was ordered to be released on two surety bonds of Rs. 200,000 each.

Presenting the suspects before the court, the Traffic Division officers of the Thambuththegama Police stated that the accident had occurred due to the careless and reckless driving of the bus driver.

The attorneys appearing for the suspects stated in court that the accident had occurred when the bus driver swerved and tried to avoid a collision with a motorcyclist who was traveling on the road.

It was also alleged that, due to the quick thinking and skill of the bus driver, the vehicle, traveling on the road parallel to the Jaya Ganga, was prevented from overturning into the river and thereby prevented a far worse tragedy.

Since the bus driver was not under the influence at the time and is an experienced driver holding a valid driving license, the attorneys requested that the suspects be released on bail.

Taking into consideration the facts presented by both parties, Thambuththegama Magistrate Gayathri Hettiarachchi rejected the request made to release the bus driver on bail and ordered the driver to be remanded until November 18, while the bus conductor was released on bail.