Insurance scheme for seed paddy production farms

Insurance scheme for seed paddy production farms

November 12, 2025   11:34 am

An insurance scheme has been planned to provide coverage for paddy cultivation in seed paddy production farms, the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board announced.

According to the Board, the scheme was formulated in response to requests made by farmers.

The insurance covers damages caused by floods, droughts, pest attacks, natural disasters, and wild elephant incursions. By paying a premium amount of Rs. 13,600 per acre per season, farmers will be eligible for compensation of up to Rs. 180,000 per acre.

The Board further stated that to obtain insurance coverage, seed paddy farms must be registered with the Seed Certification Service (SCS) of the Department of Agriculture.

The main objective of the scheme is to encourage seed paddy production and to retain farmers in cultivation, the Board added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)