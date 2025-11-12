Sri Lanka and Latvia sign agreement on transfer of sentenced persons

In a move to strengthen bilateral cooperation in consular and legal affairs, Sri Lanka and Latvia have signed the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons at the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

The Agreement was signed on 11 November 2025 on behalf of the Government of Latvia by Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia to India, who is also concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, and on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka by Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, according to a statement issued by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India.

The Agreement facilitates the transfer of sentenced persons between Sri Lanka and Latvia in accordance with each country’s national laws and regulations, allowing individuals to serve their imposed sentences in their home countries.

Guided by the principles of humanity and respect for human rights, the Agreement represents an important bilateral instrument promoting mutual legal cooperation and the social rehabilitation of sentenced persons while upholding humanitarian considerations, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in India stated.

Under the Agreement, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration of Sri Lanka will serve as the central authority for implementation in Sri Lanka, while the Ministry of Justice of Latvia will act as the corresponding authority in Latvia.

The Embassy of Latvia in New Delhi is among the diplomatic missions of 99 countries concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka from New Delhi. The Indian capital hosts the highest number of diplomatic missions accredited to Sri Lanka of any foreign capital, the statement added.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi plays a key role in coordinating and facilitating engagement between Sri Lanka and these 99 accredited diplomatic missions.