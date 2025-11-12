Dambulla Thunders owner indicted over alleged LPL match-fixing

The owner of the “Dambulla Thunders” franchise, Tamim Rahman was served indictment today (12) before the Colombo High Court for allegedly influencing a cricketer who participated in last year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) cricket tournament to engage in match-fixing.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga today, when the indictment, filed by the Attorney General, was formally served to the defendant during the proceedings.

The court subsequently ordered the defendant to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 200,000 and two sureties of Rs. 10 million each.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, representing the defendant, stated that Rahman was previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case and later released on bail.

He further explained that the defendant, a Bangladeshi national with British citizenship, has been in Sri Lanka for over a year and a half due to the case, which has adversely affected his personal, family, and business activities.

The counsel added that the defendant has pleaded guilty to the charges and is prepared to conclude the case promptly. Rahman has also made oral and written representations to the Attorney General in this regard.

During the proceedings, the State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General requested that a date be set for the Attorney General to clarify his position on the facts presented by the defendant.

Accordingly, the case has been scheduled to be taken up again on 8 December 2025.