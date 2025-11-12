Dambulla Thunders owner indicted over alleged LPL match-fixing

Dambulla Thunders owner indicted over alleged LPL match-fixing

November 12, 2025   11:49 am

The owner of the “Dambulla Thunders” franchise, Tamim Rahman was served indictment today (12) before the Colombo High Court for allegedly influencing a cricketer who participated in last year’s Lanka Premier League (LPL) cricket tournament to engage in match-fixing.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga today, when the indictment, filed by the Attorney General, was formally served to the defendant during the proceedings.

The court subsequently ordered the defendant to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 200,000 and two sureties of Rs. 10 million each.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa, representing the defendant, stated that Rahman was previously arrested and remanded in connection with the case and later released on bail. 

He further explained that the defendant, a Bangladeshi national with British citizenship, has been in Sri Lanka for over a year and a half due to the case, which has adversely affected his personal, family, and business activities.

The counsel added that the defendant has pleaded guilty to the charges and is prepared to conclude the case promptly. Rahman has also made oral and written representations to the Attorney General in this regard.

During the proceedings, the State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General requested that a date be set for the Attorney General to clarify his position on the facts presented by the defendant.

Accordingly, the case has been scheduled to be taken up again on 8 December 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)