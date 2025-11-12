Two suspects including ‘Vinod,’ believed to be the leader of the notorious criminal gang operating in the Northern Province, known as ‘Aava Gang’, have been arrested by Chunnakam Police.

According to police, ‘Vinod’ was found in possession of 2 grams and 400 milligrams of heroin at the time of arrest yesterday (11).

His accomplice was arrested with a hand grenade and a sword, police said.

The arrests were made during a special raid conducted by the Chunnakam Police.