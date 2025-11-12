Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga produced before court

Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (12).

Following a statement given to the Bribery Commission, Ranatunga was taken into custody by CIABOC officers in connection with allegations of misappropriating public funds.

The former minister has been taken into custody on charges of misappropriating public funds, resulting in a loss of over Rs. 4.7 million to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

The former minister is accused of unlawfully appointing a private broker firm for direct medical insurance coverage provided to employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism, causing a financial loss of Rs. 4,750,828.72 to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.