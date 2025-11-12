Former NPP Peliyagoda councillors husband remanded

November 12, 2025   01:13 pm

The former National People’s Power (NPP) Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband, who was arrested in Anuradhapura with heroin and subsequently suspended from his position as a school principal in Eppawala, has been remanded until November 26 by the Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court. 

The school principal in question was recently arrested with 1 kilogram and 118 grams of heroin.

Accordingly, the Thambuththegama Magistrate’s Court issued a seven-day detention order on November 6, permitting police to further question the NPP Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband.

The former NPP Peliyagoda Urban Councillor’s husband was suspended from service on November 7, by the Department of Education of the North-Central Province.

The North-Central Provincial Director of Education issued a letter to the school principal in question, stating that, based on the information provided by the Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Division, he had committed an offence under the provisions of the Establishments Code. 

Accordingly, he was suspended from service with immediate effect. 

