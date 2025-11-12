Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail

November 12, 2025   02:41 pm

Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), earlier today (12) on allegations of misappropriating public funds, has been granted bail.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering the submissions made by officials of the Bribery Commission and the suspect’s attorneys.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on a cash bail of Rs. 100,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

The former Minister has also been banned from leaving the country.

The case has been scheduled to be taken up again on January 16, 2026.

Former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga was arrested this morning after recording a statement with the Bribery Commission.

He was taken into custody on charges of misappropriating public funds, resulting in a loss of over Rs. 4.7 million to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

Prasanna Ranatunga is accused of unlawfully appointing a private broker firm for direct medical insurance coverage provided to employees of four institutions under the Ministry of Tourism, causing a financial loss of Rs. 4,750,828.72 to the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)