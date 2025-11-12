CCB to destroy 5,000 coconut trees in Matara due to wilt disease

The Coconut Cultivation Board (CCB) has decided to cut down and destroy about 5,000 coconut trees in the Matara District, due to the rapid spread of the coconut root (wilt) disease.

The disease known as “Weligama Wint” has been identified as caused by an invasive insect species locally known as “Renda Makuna”.

Currently, a total of 6,250 coconut trees within the Matara District alone have already been affected by this disease, said Dr. Sunimal Jayakody, Chairman of the Coconut Cultivation Board.

“This disease has really created a serious problem for coconut cultivation across the entire Southern Province. It’s been around in this area for nearly 15 years now. Although it has been possible to control it from spreading to the rest of the country, it still remains a major concern here in the Southern Province,” he said.

“When this disease occurs, a tree usually rots within 2 years, meaning that it stops producing coconuts. Then it eventually dies off completely. What makes it worse is that the disease spreads easily from one tree to another through a tiny insect that carries the bacteria.”

Dr. Jayakody stated that this is a serious disease that is spreading across coconut trees and that they have already had to cut down around 325,000 coconut trees. “But there are still infected trees remaining in the Matara District. There are about 6,250 trees in the district that are infected. Out of those, we have now decided to cut down 5,000 trees.”

Immediate measures are being taken to eradicate infected coconut trees in order to prevent further spread of the infestation to other parts of the country, Dr. Sunimal Jayakody said, adding that this disease originated in Indonesia and entered Sri Lanka via sea route.