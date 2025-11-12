Endangered leopard killed by poachers in Wellawaya

A leopard belonging to a rare and endangered species has been shot and killed in Migaha Ara within the Buduruwagala Reservoir.

According to information received by officers of the Wellawaya Wildlife Office, an operation was carried out in the area, during which the carcass of the killed leopard was found.

The suspects had fled at the time of the raid and it has been revealed that they had removed the teeth of the leopard after killing it.

Wildlife officers have launched a special investigation to arrest the suspects.

Further investigations regarding the incident are being carried out by the officers of the Wellawaya Wildlife Office.