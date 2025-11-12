Endangered leopard killed by poachers in Wellawaya

Endangered leopard killed by poachers in Wellawaya

November 12, 2025   03:50 pm

A leopard belonging to a rare and endangered species has been shot and killed in Migaha Ara within the Buduruwagala Reservoir.

According to information received by officers of the Wellawaya Wildlife Office, an operation was carried out in the area, during which the carcass of the killed leopard was found.

The suspects had fled at the time of the raid and it has been revealed that they had removed the teeth of the leopard after killing it.

Wildlife officers have launched a special investigation to arrest the suspects.

Further investigations regarding the incident are being carried out by the officers of the Wellawaya Wildlife Office.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)

Govt has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to support farmers - Trade Minister (English)