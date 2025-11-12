Dambulla PS heats up over big onion prices

Dambulla PS heats up over big onion prices

November 12, 2025   04:52 pm

The opposition members of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha attended today’s (12) council meeting wearing garlands made of locally produced big onions.

They attended the council meeting wearing garlands made of big onions in protest against the ongoing issue concerning the price of local big onions.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the members entered the council while chanting slogans expressing their dismay against the government.

Following the protest, the council meeting commenced, during which a heated situation arose as members debated the lack of a guaranteed price for big onions and demanded compensation for the farmers whose crops had been destroyed.

