Sri Lanka to accelerate Unique Digital Identity project

Attention has been drawn towards expediting the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project during a progress review meeting of the Ministry of Digital Economy for the year 2025.

The review meeting was held under the patronage of President and Minister of Digital Economy, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President’s Media Division said.

The discussion focused on assessing the progress and future strategies of digital development projects implemented by the institutions under the Ministry, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), the Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) and GovTech (Pvt) Ltd. It also aimed to identify challenges causing project delays and to take necessary policy and administrative decisions to address these issues.

During the meeting, the President emphasized the importance of establishing a solid foundation for government investments in the digital economy, which plays a key role in the proposed 2026 Budget.

The meeting also discussed measures to create a more conducive environment for private sector investors and market operators in the development of digital infrastructure, including island wide telecom tower construction. Stressing the need to expedite the “Communication to the Village” initiative, the President highlighted the target of installing 500 new towers within three years.

President Dissanayake further instructed officials of the Department for Registration of Persons to take immediate steps to resolve delays in issuing National Identity Cards, the PMD noted.

Attention was also drawn to expediting the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project, strengthening the administrative and operational framework of the Ministry, establishing a new Digital Economy Authority and developing the necessary human resources for a robust digital economy, the PMD added further.