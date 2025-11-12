Man remanded for impersonating veteran film director and demanding sexual bribes from actresses

A man who allegedly demanded sexual bribes from women by misusing the name of veteran film director Sanath Abeysekara has been remanded in custody.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate today (12).

It is reported that he created a fake Facebook account in the name of Sanath Abeysekara and used it to contact actresses, claiming he could provide them opportunities to act in films, while demanding money and sexual favors.

Sanath Abeysekara has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department regarding this matter. Accordingly, the suspect has been remanded until November 17.