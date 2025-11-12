Man remanded for impersonating veteran film director and demanding sexual bribes from actresses

Man remanded for impersonating veteran film director and demanding sexual bribes from actresses

November 12, 2025   06:26 pm

A man who allegedly demanded sexual bribes from women by misusing the name of veteran film director Sanath Abeysekara has been remanded in custody.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate today (12).

It is reported that he created a fake Facebook account in the name of Sanath Abeysekara and used it to contact actresses, claiming he could provide them opportunities to act in films, while demanding money and sexual favors.

Sanath Abeysekara has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department regarding this matter. Accordingly, the suspect has been remanded until November 17.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Maldives confirms seizure of Sri Lankan fishing vessel with narcotics (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to establish several multi-modal transport hubs across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11-11