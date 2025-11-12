At least 15 people sustained injuries following a head-on collision between a bus and a tipper truck occurred this afternoon (12) in Kiula, Ambalantota.

The condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical.

Among those seriously injured is the driver of the tipper truck, police stated.

The accident involved a private bus traveling from Matara to Mahagalkadawala and a tipper truck traveling from Hambantota to Tangalle.

It is reported that the stretch of road where the accident occurred contains sharp bends.

Further investigations are underway.