Discussion held to accelerate efforts to resolve land-related issues in Jaffna

November 12, 2025   07:13 pm

A high-level meeting has been held at the Parliament Complex to evaluate the progress of releasing privately owned lands in the Jaffna and Palali areas currently under military use.

The meeting was jointly chaired by the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and the Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

The discussion was held to accelerate the government’s efforts in resolving land-related issues, a cornerstone of the national reconciliation process.

Key matters discussed included finalizing boundary re-alignments, expediting the compensation process, prioritizing land plots for release and overcoming administrative bottlenecks, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Chairpersons stressed the importance of a transparent and equitable process that ensures rightful land owners regain access to their property without compromising vital defence infrastructure, the Defence Ministry added.

Members of the Parliament, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Tri forces Commanders, the Inspector General of Police along with other senior officials from the defence and administrative sectors, also took part in the session.

