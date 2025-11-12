Taliban sets three-month deadline for traders to end reliance on Pakistan routes

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has told traders to reduce business with Pakistan and use other routes for the transit of goods.

At a press conference he told that the change is to protect the dignity of the country, as Pakistan has repeatedly blocked routes for their trade. The directive also aims to safeguard trade, industry and the rights of Afghans.

Traders are also instructed to redirect imports that currently come from Pakistan to alternative markets and countries.

Apart from that, all medicines should be imported from other countries.

Setting a three-month deadline to establish alternative trade routes, the Taliban has said that after that, the Ministry of Finance will neither tax not allow medicines being imported from Pakistan.

Border points between the two South Asian countries have been closed since October 11 as clashes broke out, causing casualties on both sides.

Meanwhile, traders in Pakistan urged the government to open the border points as it is “causing severe disruption to the supply chain of perishable goods”.

At a press conference, All Pakistan Markets Federation central president Malik Sohni said that the closure has rendered thousands of labourers jobless and inflicted heavy financial losses on both traders and the national exchequer.

Pakistan exports cement, medicines, flour, steel, textiles, fruits, and vegetables to Afghanistan, while it imports coal, soapstone, dry fruits, and fresh fruits from across the border.

- Agencies