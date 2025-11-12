Galle Prison relocation plan mooted

The proposal to relocate the Galle Prison from its current location has been discussed at the Galle District Coordinating Committee meeting.

Accordingly, Co-Chairman of the Committee, Nalin Hewage, proposed that the land on which the prison stands — which holds significant commercial value — could be used for the development of Galle city.

Further expressing his views, Deputy Minister Hewage stated:

“This location has high commercial value. It’s about four acres of land.

In the future, the process of taking prisoners to court will be discontinued, and those proceedings will take place digitally.

Therefore, even if the prison is located a bit farther away, it won’t be a major issue. I have also discussed this matter with the Minister,” he said.