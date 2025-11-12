Galle Prison relocation plan mooted

Galle Prison relocation plan mooted

November 12, 2025   10:14 pm

The proposal to relocate the Galle Prison from its current location has been discussed at the Galle District Coordinating Committee meeting.

Accordingly, Co-Chairman of the Committee, Nalin Hewage, proposed that the land on which the prison stands — which holds significant commercial value — could be used for the development of Galle city.

Further expressing his views, Deputy Minister Hewage stated:

“This location has high commercial value. It’s about four acres of land.

In the future, the process of taking prisoners to court will be discontinued, and those proceedings will take place digitally.

Therefore, even if the prison is located a bit farther away, it won’t be a major issue. I have also discussed this matter with the Minister,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)