Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

November 13, 2025   06:41 am

Showery weather condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces in next few days, today (13), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers may occur at times in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

