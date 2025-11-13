SLC confirms Pakistan tour will continue despite players raising security concerns

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reaffirmed that its ongoing tour of Pakistan will continue as scheduled, dismissing speculation of a pullout following a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 and injured 27 on Tuesday.

The announcement drew widespread praise from Pakistani officials, who hailed it as a gesture of confidence in the country’s security and in cricket’s resilience amid adversity.

SLC Confirms Team to Stay in Pakistan

Speaking to Geo News, the Sri Lankan team manager confirmed that “no player is returning home” and that “all Sri Lankan cricketers will remain in Pakistan.”

In an official statement, SLC clarified that if any player still opts to return home despite the assurances, replacements will be arranged immediately to ensure the series proceeds without disruption. However, such decisions would require formal review by the cricket board after the tour.

Assurances on Security and Coordination

SLC acknowledged that some squad members had initially expressed concerns following the Islamabad bombing, but the board swiftly engaged with players to reassure them that all safety measures were in place in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and law enforcement agencies.

The board directed all players, coaches, and support staff to continue the tour as planned, adding that any individual defying the directive would face disciplinary action after the series.

Pakistan Enhances Security for Sri Lankan Team

Following the incident, PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered enhanced security measures for the visiting team. Sources confirmed that Naqvi would personally meet the Sri Lankan squad to brief them on the foolproof security protocols in place.

The first ODI, played in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, went ahead as scheduled, with Pakistan defeating Sri Lanka by six runs despite the tragic events earlier in the day. However, subsequent fixtures have been rescheduled from November 13 and 15 to November 14 and 16 as part of logistical adjustments.

Government and PCB Express Gratitude

In a statement, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar thanked the Sri Lankan team, saying:

“We are honoured by your presence and your commitment to the spirit of the game.”

“Our special thanks to the Sri Lankan team for visiting Pakistan and displaying great sportsmanship. Our best wishes and appreciation.”

Sri Lankan Envoy Satisfied with Security Arrangements

The developments followed a meeting between Sri Lankan High Commissioner and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad, attended by senior officials including the Islamabad Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Police.

During the briefing, Pakistani authorities outlined comprehensive security arrangements for the Sri Lankan contingent.

Naqvi reaffirmed:

“The Sri Lankan players are our state guests. Ensuring their complete safety and comfort is our top priority.”

The Sri Lankan envoy expressed condolences for the victims of the attack and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts, saying he was “fully satisfied with the security measures” provided to the team.

