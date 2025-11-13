Police obtain 07-day detention order for Kirinda drug haul suspects

The Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to detain and interrogate the suspects arrested in connection with the Kirinda drug haul seizure for seven days.

The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court yesterday (12) afternoon, police said.

Accordingly, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is scheduled to conduct further investigations into the suspects.

The Western Province North Crimes Division arrested eight suspects along with 345 kilograms of the narcotic substance “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine) that were being transported by land yesterday (12), during a special operation carried out on the Andagalawella Beach in Kirinda.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the seized stock of narcotics belongs to a notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker known as ‘Ran Malli’ of Dickwella, who is currently hiding in Dubai.