Sri Lanka extends condolences over fatal military plane crash in Türkiye

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye following the tragic military plane crash in Georgia.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said:

“Heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of military personnel in Georgia. Sri Lanka stands with Türkiye in this time of sorrow.”

Türkiye announced on Wednesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed when a military transport plane crashed in Georgia, marking the NATO member’s deadliest military incident since 2020. Authorities confirmed that all but one of the bodies had been recovered.

According to reports, the C-130 cargo aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye when it crashed in Georgia on Tuesday. The wreckage was found scattered across a grassy hillside.

Ankara has not yet provided an official cause for the crash but stated that Turkish and Georgian authorities have launched a joint investigation into the incident.