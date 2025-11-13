Sri Lanka extends condolences over fatal military plane crash in Türkiye

Sri Lanka extends condolences over fatal military plane crash in Türkiye

November 13, 2025   09:03 am

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath has extended his condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye following the tragic military plane crash in Georgia.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Herath said:

“Heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of military personnel in Georgia. Sri Lanka stands with Türkiye in this time of sorrow.”

Türkiye announced on Wednesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed when a military transport plane crashed in Georgia, marking the NATO member’s deadliest military incident since 2020. Authorities confirmed that all but one of the bodies had been recovered.

According to reports, the C-130 cargo aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye when it crashed in Georgia on Tuesday. The wreckage was found scattered across a grassy hillside.

Ankara has not yet provided an official cause for the crash but stated that Turkish and Georgian authorities have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)

'Why did you deceive the people like this?' - Sajith questions President (English)