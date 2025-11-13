Committee report on repeal of PTA submitted to Justice Minister

President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne, chair of the committee appointed to review and make recommendations on the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has officially handed over the committee’s report and recommendations to Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration announced on April 13 that the committee had been established to study the repeal of the PTA and propose appropriate legislative measures.

The committee was also tasked with obtaining input from civil society organizations and feedback from international institutions and communities to ensure a broad and inclusive reform process.

A preliminary discussion regarding the repeal of the PTA was held on April 11 under the leadership of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, at the Ministry premises.

During the discussion, Minister Nanayakkara reiterated that the repeal of the Prevention of Terrorism Act is a policy priority of the current government.

He emphasized that any new legislation introduced must be capable of addressing contemporary global terrorism challenges while upholding constitutionally guaranteed human rights and freedoms of expression, in line with international standards.

The Ministry of Justice further stated that past governments have not acted with due diligence in bringing about these legal reforms, and that the appointed committee has been instructed to concretely identify the relevant matters for repealing the Act within a short timeframe.