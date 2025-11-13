Advocates for animal welfare urges govt. action on rising stray dog population

The Animal Welfare Coalition (AWC) has raised concern over the rising number of dog bites in the country, citing a significant increase in the stray dog population.

AWC Executive Committee Member Champa Fernando stated that more than 250,000 dog bite incidents are reported in Sri Lanka every year.

Addressing a media briefing held in Kandy, Fernando emphasized the need for a systematic and well-coordinated sterilization program to effectively control the growing dog population.

Speaking at the same event, Gihan Dinushka, also an Executive Committee Member of the AWC, said:

“We estimate that there are between two to three million street dogs in Sri Lanka. Although no official census has been conducted, we calculate that there is around one dog for every eight people, which helps us plan sterilization programs.”

The AWC noted that while some view the establishment of dog shelters as a solution for managing stray dogs, the organization is examining the issue carefully, highlighting that certain policy decisions by previous administrations have contributed to the current challenges.

“The growing street dog population has also led to an increase in road accidents, particularly involving motorcycles and three-wheelers, as well as a rise in dog bite cases and the spread of rabies,” he said.

The AWC called on the government to address the matter with urgency, seek expert guidance, and implement effective measures, while affirming the organization’s readiness to provide the necessary technical advice and support to assist in controlling the stray dog population.