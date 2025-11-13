Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case

Sri Lankan crew remanded in Maldives until trial in record 350kg drug bust case

November 13, 2025   11:02 am

The Criminal Court Wednesday (12) ordered the detention of five Sri Lankan men until the conclusion of their trial in connection with the seizure of 350 kilograms of illicit drugs from a Sri Lankan vessel intercepted in Maldivian waters last week.

The Maldives Police Service previously reported that over 350 kilograms of narcotics were found when the fishing vessel named “Avishka Putha,” which had illegally entered the Maldives’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), was searched yesterday under a court order.

This seizure marks the largest quantity of narcotics intercepted in Maldivian territory in recent history. Five Sri Lankan crew members connected to the case have appeared before the Criminal Court, where all denied the charges during their detention hearing.

The court notes that the crime likely involved a network of multiple individuals, leading to the decision to detain all five suspects until the trial concludes.

Sri Lankan media has also reported that a special team from Sri Lanka has arrived in the Maldives to assist with the investigation into the seized vessel and the drugs.

The Maldives Police Service stated that the investigation involves the cooperation of the Maldivian Police and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), as well as the Sri Lankan Police and Sri Lankan Navy.

Source: The Edition 

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)