Two associates of Loku Patty arrested with cash and heroin

The Aluthgama Police have arrested two associates of a notorious criminal known as ‘Loku Patty’, seizing Rs. 2.6 million in illicit cash, a stock of heroin, a motorcycle, and two mobile phones.

The arrested individuals are two youths, aged 24 and 27, residing in the Uragasmanhandiya and Induruwa areas, said police.

According to police, the suspects were apprehended in Aluthgama during a mobile patrol.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in drug trafficking using the eZ Cash system.

Authorities have stated that further investigations will be carried out after reviewing bank and telephone records.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, where detention orders will be sought.

Aluthgama Police continue to conduct investigations into the incident.