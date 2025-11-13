Gold prices increase by Rs. 10,000 in Sri Lanka

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have risen following a significant increase in the price of gold in the world market.

The price of gold crossed US$ 4,212 an ounce in the world market today (13).

In response to the surge, the price of gold in Sri Lanka has risen by around Rs. 10,000, as of today.

Accordingly, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign in the Colombo Pettah gold market has risen to Rs. 310,800, which stood at Rs. 301,500 yesterday (12).

Meanwhile, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign, which was around Rs. 326,000 yesterday, has increased to Rs. 336,000 as of today, traders stated.