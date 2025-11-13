Arrest warrant issued for former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva today issued a warrant for the arrest of the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa for failure to appear before the court over an incident involving a false complaint.

Halloluwa allegedly filed a complaint claiming that a group of people had opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in in the Narahenpita area.

The suspect failed to appear in court when the case was called today, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the issuance of a warrant for his arrest and production before the court.