Arrest warrant issued for former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa
File Photo.

Arrest warrant issued for former NLB Director Thusitha Halloluwa

November 13, 2025   12:30 pm

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva today issued a warrant for the arrest of the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa for failure to appear before the court over an incident involving a false complaint.

Halloluwa allegedly filed a complaint claiming that a group of people had opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in in the Narahenpita area.

The suspect failed to appear in court when the case was called today, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the issuance of a warrant for his arrest and production before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)