Nugegoda rally on Nov. 21 to remind govt of its promises - Namal

November 13, 2025   12:44 pm

The public rally against the government, scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21, is intended to remind the government of the promises it made to the people, says Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa.

He made this statement while speaking to the media following a discussion held yesterday (12) at former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party office on Flower Road, Colombo.

Namal Rajapaksa further stated that several opposition parties have already joined these discussions. 

He noted that in the past, deliberations were conducted solely within the SLPP, but now they are being held with all opposition parties.

He emphasized that the rally aims to press for the fulfillment of the government’s promises, adding that “many people who have been affected by the government’s policies will also participate in this rally.”

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the United National Party (UNP), and several other parties have agreed to join the rally, while the participation of additional parties will be decided after the completion of their internal discussions, he added.

