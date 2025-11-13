Interim report on public service salary scheme to be submitted to Ministerial Committee

An interim report prepared to establish a formal salary scheme for the public service will be presented to the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, stated Member of Parliament Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, Chair of the Sub-Committee.

The interim report contains proposals and ideas formulated to develop a comprehensive and formal salary structure for public service employees, with the goal of enhancing professionalism across the sector.

The report is scheduled to be submitted to the Ministerial Consultative Committee today (13), the Department of Communication of Parliament said.

This statement was made during the meeting of the Sub-Committee on Establishing a Formal Salary Scheme for the Public Service by Reviewing the Entire Public Service and Elevating Professionalism, appointed by the Ministerial Consultative Committee.

The meeting was held on 10 November 2025 at the Parliament, under the chairmanship of Chandana Sooriyaarachchi.

Expressing his views at the meeting, the Chair stated that discussions had been held with various parties regarding the preparation of a formal salary structure and the enhancement of professionalism in the public service, and that their ideas and proposals had been obtained.

He further stated that, through these discussions, the committee was able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the existing issues and salary disparities within their respective services, it said.

Accordingly, the Chair further stated that the interim report, which includes the ideas and proposals aimed at preparing a more formal and scientific salary scheme for all employees engaged in the public service, as well as making the existing service constitutions, recruitment procedures, promotions, and allowances fairer with a view to enhancing professionalism, will be submitted to the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

Members of Parliament Ajantha Gammeddage and Geetha Herath, along with legal and other officials, attended the meeting.