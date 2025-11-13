Sri Lanka players to stay in Pakistan to continue tour, games move to Rawalpindi

November 13, 2025   01:59 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that the 16-member national cricket squad, along with the accompanying team management and support staff, will continue their tour of Pakistan. 

This decision follows assurances provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, in close consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party, the SLC said.

Accordingly, the players, team management, and support staff will remain in Pakistan to take part in the ongoing ODI series and the upcoming T20I tri-series.

The revised schedule is as below.

 

ODI Series Schedule

• 11 November: First ODI – Rawalpindi

• 14 November: Second ODI – Rawalpindi

• 16 November: Third ODI – Rawalpindi

 

Tri-Nation T20I Tournament (Sri Lanka Fixtures)

• 20 November: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Rawalpindi

• 22 November: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Rawalpindi

• 25 November: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe – Rawalpindi

• 27 November: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Rawalpindi

• 29 November: Final – Rawalpindi

 

