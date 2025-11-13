FR petition seeks order to recover compensation paid to ex-Ministers and MPs for property damage

The Supreme Court has fixed for consideration the fundamental rights (FR) petition filed seeking an order to recover the compensation “unlawfully” obtained by several former Ministers and Members of Parliament for their torched homes and properties during the violent incidents that occurred across the island on May 09, 2022.

Accordingly, the petition will be taken up for consideration on January 28, 2026, Ada Derana reporter said.

The fundamental rights petition was filed by environmental lawyer and activist Dr. Ravindranath Dabare.

The Supreme Court has further directed the petitioning party to submit the correct residential addresses of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and several others named as respondents in the petition.