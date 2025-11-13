One in five Sri Lankan adults suffer from diabetes - health officials

Health authorities have revealed that one in five adults in Sri Lanka is currently living with diabetes, underscoring a growing public health concern in the country.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Kapila Banduthilaka, a Consultant Eye Surgeon at National Eye Hospital (NEH), revealed that nearly one-third of adults with diabetes also suffer from eye diseases.

“According to the latest data, we are witnessing a 73% increase in the number of diabetic patients,” Dr. Banduthilaka said.

“It has been identified that one in nine adults globally has diabetes. In Sri Lanka, the prevalence is estimated to be between 23% and 30%, meaning that approximately one in five adults are diabetic. Among them, one-third suffer from eye diseases, and 11% of this group risk going blind if untreated, as diabetes particularly affects the eyes.”

“Therefore, our working-age population is significantly impacted,” he stated.

Dr. Banduthilaka further noted that the economic consequences are substantial, with an estimated Rs. 923 million income loss each year due to diabetes-related blindness and vision impairment.

He added that if anyone was to visit the Eye Hospital today, most of the aforementioned 11% of patients would not be elderly, as many of them are between the ages of 40 and 50 years.

“This disease is preventable. There is no reason for these individuals to lose their sight. In its early stages, diabetes can be managed through lifestyle changes, dietary control, and regular medical check-ups. Even if total prevention is not possible, timely diagnosis and treatment can help preserve vision,” he added.