The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the bail application filed by the Chairman of the Kuchchaveli Pradeshiya Sabha, Ainiya Pillai Mubarak of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), who was arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama ordered that the suspect be further remanded until November 28, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the Magistrate ordered the release of the suspect’s personal driver on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each. In addition, the court imposed a travel ban preventing the suspect from leaving the country.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Mubarak on October 31 after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 500,000 to issue a land permit to a resident of Mulliyawalai, Mullaitivu, who was preparing to return to Sri Lanka after having left the country during the war period.