Kuchchaveli PS Chairmans bail application rejected

Kuchchaveli PS Chairmans bail application rejected

November 13, 2025   03:32 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has rejected the bail application filed by the Chairman of the Kuchchaveli Pradeshiya Sabha, Ainiya Pillai Mubarak of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), who was arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama ordered that the suspect be further remanded until November 28, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, the Magistrate ordered the release of the suspect’s personal driver on two surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each. In addition, the court imposed a travel ban preventing the suspect from leaving the country.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Mubarak on October 31 after he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 500,000 to issue a land permit to a resident of Mulliyawalai, Mullaitivu, who was preparing to return to Sri Lanka after having left the country during the war period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

What really happened in 2026 Budget? Govt lacks strategy or vision, claims Opposition (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Customs surpasses 2025 revenue target of Rs. 2,115 billion (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Ex-Minister Prasanna Ranatunga granted bail (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

Police confirm 345kg of 'Ice' seized in Kirinda drug bust (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)

Cabinet Spokesman clarifies purchase of vehicles for state sector (English)